Celtic Woman brings their unique sound to CNY

The most successful all-female Irish group in history, Celtic Woman, is bringing their Postcards From Ireland tour to Central New York.

The visit is part of an 83-city tour of North America and the show will include music from their brand-new studio album. Celtic Woman presents both Irish classics and contemporary songs in a unique way.

Muirgen O’Mahony is the newest member of the group and she’s excited to be part of Celtic Woman.

“This is music that I’ve grown up listening to, and to get to perform it in this kind of context and setting and with that much production and hard work behind it is something that I feel so privileged to say that I get to do” Muirgen says. “And in particular, I’m so excited to bring Postcards From Ireland to a live setting.”

Originally from County Cork in Ireland, Muirgen has been performing as an actor, singer, and instrumentalist for almost 10 years. She joins original member Chloë Agnew, soprano Megan Walsh, and fiddle and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill.

Tickets are available now for Celtic Woman. The show is scheduled for Friday, April 1 at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Please note, all attendees will be required to adhere to any COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.

Click here to purchase tickets right now.

Click here to visit the Celtic Woman website and learn more about the group and their Postcards From Ireland tour.