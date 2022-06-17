On Tuesday June 21st, local service agencies from across Central New York will celebrate the 32nd Anniversary of the passage of the Americans Disabilities Act. It’s an important milestone for many across the United States and for local agencies right here in our community too.

One of those local non-profits, Arise, works to ensure everyone, regardless of disability has the power to make life choices and achieve their dreams. Together with other agencies, they will participate in the celebration to honor and continue the mission of advocating for Americans with Disabilities.

You’re invited to celebrate the special occasion and the raising of the disabilities flag over Syracuse City Hall on July 5th at 11 a.m. There will be proclamations from the city of Syracuse and Onondaga County and New York State Lawmakers will also be speaking at the event. To learn more, and to see what Arise is doing for the community, visit AriseInc.org.