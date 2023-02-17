(WSYR-TV) — After a long hiatus, the Central New York Boat Show is returning to the Expo Center at the Fairgrounds this weekend!

The show showcases hundreds of all-new models of power and sail boats, including cruisers, sport boats, pontoon boats, personal watercraft, and docks. From the newest models to the “pre-enjoyed” boats, the show fills two buildings at the Expo center and the neighboring exhibit building.

The show hours are below:

Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be free parking and shuttles to the grounds. Learn more at CNYBoatShow.com.