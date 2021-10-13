Central New York Community Foundation Supporting Black Businesses

The Central New York Community Foundation recently awarded a new round of grants from its Black Equity and Excellence Fund, supporting organizations and projects that counteract systemic racism.

Founded back in June 2020, the Black Equity and Excellence Fund started with the idea of supporting community-based projects for the Black community in CNY. Program Officer Darrell Buckingham says, “This fund essentially was created to help build capacity and financial vitality for these black-led organizations.”

Recently, fourteen grants have been distributed totaling $248,000. Hasan Stephens is the Founder & CEO, Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation who received a $25,000 grant. The organization works with kids 18-24 to create a paid job apprenticeship program and Stephens mentions the money will help fund a position for someone in the community.

They may not have the access or opportunity or the know-how to get to this population and vice versa and so we’re serving as the conduit to get these kids and young adults directly to these positions that are well paying, have benefits, and could substantially change someone’s life.” Hasan Stephens, Founder & CEO, Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation

For more information, you can visit, CNYCF.org/Equity.