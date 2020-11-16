Central New York Woman Competes on Supermarket Sweep

Fayetteville native, Amy Bertram, appeared on the hit ABC show ‘Supermarket Sweep’ with her girlfriend, Brittany Ellenburg this past Sunday, November 15th.
The two were competing as ‘Team Olive’ and they won big on the game show. The couple went home with a little over $50,000. Bertram said they prepared for their game show appearance by watching old episodes of the series.
Supermarket Sweep airs Sunday at 8pm on NewsChannel 9.
