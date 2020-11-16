Central New York Woman Competes on Supermarket Sweep

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Fayetteville native, Amy Bertram, appeared on the hit ABC show ‘Supermarket Sweep’ with her girlfriend, Brittany Ellenburg this past Sunday, November 15th.

The two were competing as ‘Team Olive’ and they won big on the game show. The couple went home with a little over $50,000. Bertram said they prepared for their game show appearance by watching old episodes of the series.

Supermarket Sweep airs Sunday at 8pm on NewsChannel 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected