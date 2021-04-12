Central New Yorker Pens New Book For Kids

Since “Treasure Island” and “Peter Pan,” kids have long dreamed of a pirate’s life. Now a couple of local dads are encouraging those dreams.

Rick Martinez and Matt Pikarsky are the creative geniuses behind “Goodnight Ship,” a new book for children.

Families are invited to follow the captain as he does his final rounds of the day, and hear his appreciation for each and everyone aboard the ship. The goal of the book is to teach children the values of respecting each other and their roles, Martinez says.

Illustrator Matt Pikarsky works in tandem with Martinez, filling each page with rich illustrations that captivate the reader to fall into the story.

Families are invited to meet the author and hear him read “Goodnight Ship” at a special event with masks and social distancing practices in place. The read aloud is happening on Saturday, May 8th starting at noon at the Octane Social House, 41 Genesee Street in Auburn. You can also buy a copy of the book for your little pirates and learn more about the captains adventures online at APirateIBe.com.