(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related.

The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

The festival is a family event raising money for our those in need across our Central New York community. There will be all sorts of fun features like crafts, food, entertainment, rides, contests, and most importantly, apples!

The Central Square Apple Festival raises money for the Hastings Lions Club, but also for local non-profit agencies, which can participate for free.

The festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at the Brewerton Speedway with entrance at 154 US Route 11 in Central Square. Admission is $5 per car load with free parking.

For more information, visit CentralSquareAppleFestival.com.