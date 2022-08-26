SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fair is a busy time for Centro. Hundreds of people take the bus to and from the fairgrounds.

It’s also Centro’s 50th anniversary!

Bridge Street was joined by Christopher Tuff, the deputy chief of Centro.

Tuff outlined some of the features that Centro offers for the Fair. You can park for free at Long Branch Park, Destiny USA, or the downtown Centro Hub and only need to pay $1 for each ride.

Tuff also shared how it’s incredibly convenient for visitors at the Fair. You are delivered right to the Fair’s front gate and bypass all of the regular traffic.

While Centro has been dealing with a shortage of drivers, they’ve been working hard to fill those roles — even at the Fair. You can find them, along with many other potential employers, at the Skilled Trades and Manufacturers Exhibit. You only need a high school diploma to drive a bus! Centro will also train you to become a mechanic.

Centro has one employee who has been part of the team since 1972 when the business started.

Tuff added that there are a lot of things on the horizon for Centro.