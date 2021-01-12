CES Tech Goes Virtual in 2021

One of the most influential tech events of the year has been forced to go virtual this year, but there are still plenty of exciting innovations to be shared.

This year, gadgets to keep you safe top the list, setting the tone for the virtual event. Companies like LG, Intel, Omron, Samsung and more, are showcasing this year’s top trends. From house-cleaning robots, to screen-free toys, and even smarter appliances than we’ve ever seen before, the show promises even more innovations.

To learn more about how you can discover CES 2021 visit Digital.CES.Tech.