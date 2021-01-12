CES Tech Goes Virtual in 2021

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

One of the most influential tech events of the year has been forced to go virtual this year, but there are still plenty of exciting innovations to be shared.

This year, gadgets to keep you safe top the list, setting the tone for the virtual event. Companies like LG, Intel, Omron, Samsung and more, are showcasing this year’s top trends. From house-cleaning robots, to screen-free toys, and even smarter appliances than we’ve ever seen before, the show promises even more innovations.

To learn more about how you can discover CES 2021 visit Digital.CES.Tech.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected