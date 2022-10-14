(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!

Next Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more.

The Chadwick Residence is a program that assists women and women with children who have recently been homeless due to various circumstances.

The fundraiser is set for Friday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Drumlins in Syracuse.

For more information, check out ChadwickResidence.org.