Challenge ’22 promoting business to Downtown Syracuse

Enjoy Downtown Syracuse in a creative way, with a puzzle!

Over the past year the Downtown Committee has been puzzling over ways to showcase everything that’s going on. They’re launching “Challenge ’22,” which is a sort of interactive scavenger hunt of downtown experiences that you can collect from February through the rest of the year.

It’s easy to sign up for Challenge ’22. You just send an email to mail@downtownsyracuse.com. Be sure to put “Challenge ’22” in the subject line, and the Downtown Committee will send you a starter kit, including your first three puzzle pieces. The campaign doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, February 2, and already they’ve sent out more than 75 starter kits. The challenge is on.