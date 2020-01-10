“Champions of Magic” a variety show of unbelievable tricks and illusions

“Champions of Magic”, a fun-filled show of illusions, close-up magic, daring feats and more will be coming to Syracuse this January.

The team is made up of 5 world-class illusionists, each with international accolades for their impossible escapes, mind-blowing tricks, and spectacular magic.

“Champions of Magic” is coming to Syracuse on Friday, January 10th. Showtime is 7:30 pm at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 315-435-2121. You can also visit the Solvay Bank Box Office located at 760 South State Street in Syracuse.

For more information on the show visit ChampionsOfMagic.co.uk.