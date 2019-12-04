“Champions of Magic” Set To Thrill Audiences In January

“Champions of Magic”, a fun-filled show of illusions, close-up magic, daring feats and more will be coming to Syracuse this January.

The team is made up of 5 world-class illusionists, each with international accolades for their impossible escapes, mind-blowing tricks, and spectacular magic.

“We don’t use stooges, camera tricks, we don’t use anything that you couldn’t watch right in front of your face,” said Kayla Drescher, the group’s close-up magician. “When you’re seeing magic live, it’s right in front of you, it’s right in front of your face: it’s extra impossible.”

“Champions of Magic” is coming to Syracuse on Friday, January 10th. Showtime is 7:30 pm at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com or by calling 315-435-2121. You can also visit the Solvay Bank Box Office located at 760 South State Street in Syracuse.

For more information on the show visit ChampionsOfMagic.co.uk.