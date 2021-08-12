Championship Motocross Comes To Central New York This Weekend

After a year off because of the pandemic, championship Motocross racing returns to Central New York and the Unadilla MX grounds this Saturday, August 14. Unadilla MX, in New Berlin southeast of Norwich, is the longest continuous running AMA Pro Motocross facility in the United States, and the lone active venue from the first Pro Motocross season back in 1972.

Tim Cotter, the Event Director for MX Sports Pro Racing, previewed the 35th running of the Circle K Unadilla National, a full day of action, featuring racing across two classes of competition

Practice and Qualifying start at 8:00am Saturday. Competition in the youth-driven 250 Class, spearheaded by the sport’s most promising young talent, starts at 1:00pm, with the premier 450 Class, led by motocross’ most high-profile stars, starting at 3:00pm.

General admission is $55 for adults, $25 for kids 6-11. Tickets are available for advance purchase online at ProMotocross.com and at the gate at Unadilla MX.