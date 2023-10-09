(WSYR-TV) — Of course pain and suffering aren’t fun, and nobody wants to go through it. However, one doctor and author is taking some time to talk about how we can change that perspective a little bit.

Dr. Dillon Caswell is offering insight on how we can change our relationship with pain and suffering to better understand ourselves and our lives.

Join local author and adjunct professor for an evening of healing through hope including a live talk and book signing afterwards.

Admission is free and the event will take place tomorrow night 7 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Camillus.

You can learn more about Dr. Dillon Caswell by visiting his website at hopenotnope.org.