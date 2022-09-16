(WSYR-TV) — Charcot-Marie-Tooth is a condition affecting the nerves that control hands, feet, arms, and legs.

The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association was started by patients looking for answers on the condition. This weekend, the walk for CMT will keep pushing that goal forward.

Tomorrow, Sept. 17, our Syracuse chapter of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association is putting on the “Walk 4 CMT” to raise awareness and to raise funds.

The CMT Association in Syracuse started about four years ago, when very few people knew about the condition.

Over the past four years, our local CMT Association has gained a great amount of support. Mike Casey, Syracuse CMTA branch leader, says he would have been happy with a couple hundred dollars in donations. Ever since the Syracuse branch started, the organization has received over $20,000.

The walk begins at 9 a.m. and starts at Willow Bay in Onondaga Park. The address is 3832 Long Branch Rd. in Liverpool.

For more information and to register, visit CMTAUSA.org/Events.