“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Actor Talks About Playing Violet Beauregarde’s Dad

A world of pure imagination has come to Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre.

Broadway in Syracuse is presenting Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The national tour of the musical has the distinction of being the first show to play the Landmark Theatre since before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“It’s been a long 18 months for a lot of us, so it just feels surreal to be back once again” says actor Branden R. Mangan, who plays Mr. Beauregarde.

“He’s just a smooth character. He’s from California and he’s Violet’s dad, the Queen of Pop is what we call her.”

Mangan says he put his own spin on his character, who many remember from the classic movie.

“I’m myself, I should say. I kind of pick and choose a lot of things in my personal life and how I am in real life and bring out the character. He’s really suave. You know, when you see the costume, the nice purple suit, the jewelry, the rings, It’s definitely something that I could see myself in the future.”

The national tour of the musical is on stage from Tuesday, October 12 to Saturday, October 16. The show features familiar songs like Pure Imagination and I’ve Got A Golden Ticket plus some created just for this show.

The Landmark Theatre is currently requiring patrons ages 12 and older to provide evidence of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or present evidence of a negative result from a COVID-19 test within the past few days. Everyone is also required to wear masks at all times while in the theatre.

Scheduled show times are:

October 12 at 7:30 p.m.

October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

October 15 at 7:30 p.m.

October 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit BroadwayInSyracuse.com