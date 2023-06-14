(WSYR-TV) — We all have stared at the clouds for inspiration a time or two in our lives. For one local author looking for hope, she found it and wrote a book about it.

Julie Brown’s brother and sister-in-law suffered a tragic still birth in 2014. After that, to keep Chase’s memory alive, they created a foundation which raised thousands of dollars in his name.

When the foundation transitioned away from their previous charity events, Julie wants to keep remembering Chase. So, she came up with the concept of “Chase-ing Clouds.” It’s a book to help kids, and adults, deal with grief.

There will be a book signing at Brick and Brew in Cicero that is free to the public on July 9th from 12 to 2 pm. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

If you would like to purchase “Chase-ing Clouds” you can do so on Amazon.