(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair works hard to be the state fair of all of New York, not just Syracuse and Central New York.

A Long Island favorite is back for its seventh year, and Poparazzi KettleCorn has popped up in a new location this year, on the back side of the Expo center. Mary Groth is one of the owners and she stopped by Bridge Street to share a selection of flavors.

Poparazzi is a family owned and operated business. In addition to being homemade and fresh, their kettle corn is a snack anyone can enjoy.

Flavors include:

Traditional Kettle Corn

Cinnamon

Birthday Cake

Chedder

Bacon Ranch

Dill Pickle

Red Velvet

Everything Bagel

Holiday Colored & Flavored Kettle Corn

Find them online at PoparazziKettleCorn.com. You can also find them on Facebook.