(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair works hard to be the state fair of all of New York, not just Syracuse and Central New York.
A Long Island favorite is back for its seventh year, and Poparazzi KettleCorn has popped up in a new location this year, on the back side of the Expo center. Mary Groth is one of the owners and she stopped by Bridge Street to share a selection of flavors.
Poparazzi is a family owned and operated business. In addition to being homemade and fresh, their kettle corn is a snack anyone can enjoy.
Flavors include:
Traditional Kettle Corn
Cinnamon
Birthday Cake
Chedder
Bacon Ranch
Dill Pickle
Red Velvet
Everything Bagel
Holiday Colored & Flavored Kettle Corn
Find them online at PoparazziKettleCorn.com. You can also find them on Facebook.