(WSYR-TV) — Who doesn’t love a local craft fair, especially to benefit one of our school districts in Central New York. Those looking for an excuse to shop are in luck.

Chestnut Hill Middle School is hosting their Fall Craft and Vendor Fair this Saturday, featuring over 80 vendors selling seasonal items.

The Chestnut Hill PTO benefits Donlin Drive Elementary, Chestnut Hill Elementary, and Chestnut Hill Middle School.

The Fall Craft and Vendor Fair lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chestnut Hill Middle School located at 204 Saslon Park Drive in Liverpool.