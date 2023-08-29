(WSYR-TV) — The National Railway Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation and restoration of unique railway depots and equipment. All throughout the New York State Fair, you can get up close and personal with some great historical trains. Phil Edwards, the CNY Chapter President, joined the show to tell us more about the exhibit at the Fair.

If you can’t make the exhibit at the Fair, don’t worry. There will also be the 47th Annual Great NYS Model Train Fair Nov. 5 and 6 at the Expo Center. It’s the oldest and largest Model Train show and sale in New York State featuring over 25 operating train layouts, 300+ vendor tables and a miniature children’s train ride.

Learn more at nysfairgrounds.ny.gov/events.