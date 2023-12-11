(WSYR-TV) — Good things come in small packages. Today we’re talking about great stocking stuffers for the holidays that also encourage learning. Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone, is showing off some brain-boosting goodies that spark curiosity, creativity, and connection.

Figures by Schleich, 3+, $5.99 and up

Schleich delivers the absolute most realistic looking toys and figures that inspire imagination Play Worlds: wild life, farm world, dinosaurs, horse club, bayala, Eldrador Pretend play is critical for a child’s language, cognitive, and social-emotional development. They learn foster their own creativity while also practicing problem-solving, and using communication for commenting, questioning, and negotiating. All important in the real world!

Goo Games by Sky Castle Toys, 4+. $9.99

Time for 90s nostalgia and squishing and playing. handheld, water based game that keeps kids busy as they reach different objectives in play. 3 different themes with interchangeable backgrounds and suggested levels of play GooGames can be a fidget for calming moments and can also help develop fine motor skills – hand strength and some fine motor control. Mastering the art of the “half push”

Silly Scents Smash Ups by Crayola, 3+, $3.99-6.99

creativity begins with basics with their crayons, colored pencils, and broad line and fine markers. Each pack of Silly Scents Smash Ups includes 10 or more delightful scents that spark even more imagination for creation. Our artists were inspired by different smells to create something new. Chocolate covered strawberry, Mint lime tea

tonies by tonies, 3+, $17.99 and up

Tonieboxes are the ultimate story time companions and each tonic has a specific type of content that it’s delivering — making it tailored to a kiddo’s interests. Listening to dynamic stories can help children develop narrative (or story telling) skills, which can help to predict academic success later on. Children are using concentration and focused attention as they follow along and visualize these dynamically told stories.

Magnetic Games by ThinkFun, 8+, $14.99

Minecraft, Chess, and Rush Hour — oh MY! 3 awesome themes offering multi-level challenges Each challenge focuses on developing higher level cognitive skills like creative thinking, problem-solving, deduction, reasoning, and logic.

Holiday and Winter Mix by Plus Plus, 3+, $7.99-11.99