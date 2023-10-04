(WSYR-TV) — Today, we’re celebrating the wonders of the animal kingdom because it’s World Animal Day! Get ready to embark on a wild adventure filled with fur, feathers, and fins, all from the comfort of your living room.
Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone, is sharing animal-packed toys that provide a learning experience for kids of all ages.
- Storypod is designed to bring stories to life through audio.
- screen-free storytelling device that promotes language development through narrative skills and active listening
- 3 different stages: Early (0-2 years), Middle (3-5 years) and Later (6+), there’s a little something to captivate every age.
- lays the groundwork for their own storytelling abilities, a skill that has shown to predict future academic and reading success and social-emotional resilience.
Lolo’s Boat Bead Maze by Bababoo and friends, 1+, $27.50
- Lolo’s Boat Bead Maze seamlessly blends exploration, storytelling and learning.
- Every character and every product on this line have a Play Tale for parents to share and children to imagine
- Children guide the beads along the maze, practicing dexterity, fine motor control, and hand-eye coordination.
- learn to anticipate what happens during play as they move each bead along its path with a rocky boat. This early experience with cause and effect paves the way for critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Disney Winnie’s & Piglet’s Tree House by playmobil, 18months+, $49.99
- Enchanting experience from the Hundred Acre Wood.
- Encourages problem-solving since the play pieces are also shapes for the shape sorter, enhancing their spatial and logical thinking skills.
- Promotes pretend play, fosters imaginative storytelling, builds play schemas, and encourages fine motor development.
Wild Animals Deluxe Activity Book by Highlights, 4+, $12.99
- Language development and learning takes center stage as kids learn fun facts about different animals, behaviors, habitats, and the ecosystems.
- Integrates education and entertainment through a variety of activities, including puzzles, coloring pages, mazes, jokes, and more.
- Kids loved creating their own scenes with the included stickers and especially loved retelling silly animal jokes!
- This shared dialogue makes learning fun but also strengthens relationships and communication skills.
Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles by Ravensburger, 8+, $35
- Starting at 150 pieces, great family activity that you can do together, connecting with one another with hidden learning value like problem solving, spatial awareness, concentration and perseverance.
- Crafted using eco-friendly materials with extremely precise printing and intense colors
Scribble Scrubbie Glow Lagoon by Crayola, 3+, $24.99
- 4 ocean pets that all glow in the dark, 6 washable markers and 1 scrub tub!
- Scribble scrubbies are incredible for language development as kids love to use them in pretend play. They get new spots and designs and then wash right off!
- There’s a great fine motor piece as kids are gripping the marker and washing with the scrub brush, which can help with dexterity and handwriting skills too.