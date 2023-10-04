(WSYR-TV) — Today, we’re celebrating the wonders of the animal kingdom because it’s World Animal Day! Get ready to embark on a wild adventure filled with fur, feathers, and fins, all from the comfort of your living room.

Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone, is sharing animal-packed toys that provide a learning experience for kids of all ages. 

Storypod, 0+, $99 

  • Storypod is designed to bring stories to life through audio. 
  • screen-free storytelling device that promotes language development through narrative skills and active listening 
  • 3 different stages: Early (0-2 years), Middle (3-5 years) and Later (6+), there’s a little something to captivate every age.  
  • lays the groundwork for their own storytelling abilities, a skill that has shown to predict future academic and reading success and social-emotional resilience.  

Lolo’s Boat Bead Maze by Bababoo and friends, 1+, $27.50 

  • Lolo’s Boat Bead Maze seamlessly blends exploration, storytelling and learning.  
  • Every character and every product on this line have a Play Tale for parents to share and children to imagine 
  • Children guide the beads along the maze, practicing dexterity, fine motor control, and hand-eye coordination.  
  • learn to anticipate what happens during play as they move each bead along its path with a rocky boat. This early experience with cause and effect paves the way for critical thinking and problem-solving skills. 

Disney Winnie’s & Piglet’s Tree House by playmobil, 18months+, $49.99 

  • Enchanting experience from the Hundred Acre Wood.  
  • Encourages problem-solving since the play pieces are also shapes for the shape sorter, enhancing their spatial and logical thinking skills. 
  • Promotes pretend play, fosters imaginative storytelling, builds play schemas, and encourages fine motor development. 

Wild Animals Deluxe Activity Book by Highlights, 4+, $12.99

  • Language development and learning takes center stage as kids learn fun facts about different animals, behaviors, habitats, and the ecosystems.  
  • Integrates education and entertainment through a variety of activities, including puzzles, coloring pages, mazes, jokes, and more. 
  • Kids loved creating their own scenes with the included stickers and especially loved retelling silly animal jokes!  
  • This shared dialogue makes learning fun but also strengthens relationships and communication skills. 

Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles by Ravensburger, 8+, $35

  • Starting at 150 pieces, great family activity that you can do together, connecting with one another with hidden learning value like problem solving, spatial awareness, concentration and perseverance.  
  • Crafted using eco-friendly materials with extremely precise printing and intense colors 

Scribble Scrubbie Glow Lagoon by Crayola, 3+, $24.99 

  • 4 ocean pets that all glow in the dark, 6 washable markers and 1 scrub tub! 
  • Scribble scrubbies are incredible for language development as kids love to use them in pretend play. They get new spots and designs and then wash right off! 
  • There’s a great fine motor piece as kids are gripping the marker and washing with the scrub brush, which can help with dexterity and handwriting skills too. 