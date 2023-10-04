(WSYR-TV) — Today, we’re celebrating the wonders of the animal kingdom because it’s World Animal Day! Get ready to embark on a wild adventure filled with fur, feathers, and fins, all from the comfort of your living room.

Speech-language pathologist and toy expert, Erika Cardamone, is sharing animal-packed toys that provide a learning experience for kids of all ages.

Storypod, 0+, $99

Storypod is designed to bring stories to life through audio.

screen-free storytelling device that promotes language development through narrative skills and active listening

3 different stages: Early (0-2 years), Middle (3-5 years) and Later (6+), there’s a little something to captivate every age.

lays the groundwork for their own storytelling abilities, a skill that has shown to predict future academic and reading success and social-emotional resilience.

Lolo’s Boat Bead Maze by Bababoo and friends, 1+, $27.50

Lolo’s Boat Bead Maze seamlessly blends exploration, storytelling and learning.

Every character and every product on this line have a Play Tale for parents to share and children to imagine

Children guide the beads along the maze, practicing dexterity, fine motor control, and hand-eye coordination.

learn to anticipate what happens during play as they move each bead along its path with a rocky boat. This early experience with cause and effect paves the way for critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Disney Winnie’s & Piglet’s Tree House by playmobil, 18months+, $49.99

Enchanting experience from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Encourages problem-solving since the play pieces are also shapes for the shape sorter, enhancing their spatial and logical thinking skills.

Promotes pretend play, fosters imaginative storytelling, builds play schemas, and encourages fine motor development.

Wild Animals Deluxe Activity Book by Highlights, 4+, $12.99

Language development and learning takes center stage as kids learn fun facts about different animals, behaviors, habitats, and the ecosystems.

Integrates education and entertainment through a variety of activities, including puzzles, coloring pages, mazes, jokes, and more.

Kids loved creating their own scenes with the included stickers and especially loved retelling silly animal jokes!

This shared dialogue makes learning fun but also strengthens relationships and communication skills.

Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles by Ravensburger, 8+, $35

Starting at 150 pieces, great family activity that you can do together, connecting with one another with hidden learning value like problem solving, spatial awareness, concentration and perseverance.

Crafted using eco-friendly materials with extremely precise printing and intense colors

Scribble Scrubbie Glow Lagoon by Crayola, 3+, $24.99