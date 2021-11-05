Check Your Batteries During Daylight Saving Time

It’s that time of year again where we fall back for Daylight Saving Time.

While you’ll set your clocks back an hour it’s also a great time to check on other things around the house and garage. Bob Giardina of Battery World says to check the batteries in your smoke & carbon monoxide detectors and car.

Giardina stresses that the cooler temperatures can affect your car battery. You can get your car battery tested for free at Battery World.

You can learn more about battery world at BWSYR.com or stop at their location on East Molloy Road in Syracuse. For our viewers to the south, they also have a location in Vestal.