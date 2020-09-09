Checking in with CNY Native and Niagara Head Basketball Coach Greg Paulus

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Before Niagara University Head Basketball Coach Greg Paulus made a name for himself as a rising coach, he made a name for himself as a star athlete during his high school an college careers. The former CBA student took the Duke basketball court by storm followed by a stint at Syracuse University too before taking on coaching roles at various positions across the US.

Last year, Paulus won the Joe B. Hall Award as the top rookie basketball coach in the country and on Thursday he’ll take part in the CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to benefit Niagara Athletic Department. As a Central New York native, Paulus looks back on his time in Syracuse fondly and is proud to continue his career in the Empire State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected