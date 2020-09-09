Checking in with CNY Native and Niagara Head Basketball Coach Greg Paulus

Before Niagara University Head Basketball Coach Greg Paulus made a name for himself as a rising coach, he made a name for himself as a star athlete during his high school an college careers. The former CBA student took the Duke basketball court by storm followed by a stint at Syracuse University too before taking on coaching roles at various positions across the US.

Last year, Paulus won the Joe B. Hall Award as the top rookie basketball coach in the country and on Thursday he’ll take part in the CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to benefit Niagara Athletic Department. As a Central New York native, Paulus looks back on his time in Syracuse fondly and is proud to continue his career in the Empire State.