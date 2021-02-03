Chef Andrea Maranville Serves Up An Easy Mixed Berry Crisp

If you’re looking for a fresh fruit-like dessert this winter, Chef and Silver City Baking Company Owner Andrea Maranville has a simple treat that you can make without ever leaving home.

“It never fails that in the depths of winter where we live, I begin to crave delicious fresh vibrant berries,” Andrea says. Her solution: a fresh fruity dessert that’s both inexpensive a tasty too.

Ingredients

Fruit Filling:

  • 1 Pound. Frozen or Fresh Berries of Choice
  • 1/2 cup of Sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of Orange Juice + zest of 1/4 orange (lemon will work as well)
  • 1/4 cup of all Purpose Flour (or cornstarch)

CRISP TOPPING:

  • 1 C. Rolled Oats
  • 1/2 C. Brown Sugar
  • 1/2 C Sliced Almonds (optional)
  • 1/2 C All Purpose Flour
  • 3/4 C. Unsalted Butter (melted)
  • 1/2 t. Cinnamon (optional)
  • 1/8 t. salt

Preheat oven to 350 F. Combine all filling ingredients in bowl and set aside.

Melt butter in a sauce pan. Combine all ingredients in a second bowl and pour melted butter over top. Mix until fully combined and crumbly. This will not be a “dry” crumble”

Coat baking dish, casserole dish or pie tin with butter and pour in mixed fruit. Sprinkle crisp topping generously on top and bake for approximately 45 minutes until golden brown and bubbling. Allow to cool on the counter. This crisp is best served warm or at room temperature. Can be stored covered in the refrigerator.

To learn more about Andrea, sign up for one of her Zoom baking classes or order a sweet treat or two, visit her online at andreamaranville.com.

