(WSYR-TV) — Preheat the oven and grab your mixing bowls, Chef Brian is here to teach you how to make chicken francese!

Ingredients

2 beaten eggs

2 lemons, juiced

2 c. all-purpose flour

1/8 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. paprika

3 skinless, boneless chicken breast, butterflied

4 tbsp. Butter

2 (14.5 oz) cans of chicken broth

8 slices of lemon for garnish

1/4 c. white wine

1 lb. of linguine

Instructions – makes 6 servings

In a shallow dish or bowl, mix together eggs and juice of 1/2 a lemon. In another shallow dish or bowl mix together flour, garlic powder, and paprika. Pound the chicken breasts to about 1/2 in. Thick. Dip chicken breasts in egg mixture, then flour mixture. Use one hand for the wet ingredients and use the other for the dry ingredients.

Place chicken breasts in a pan with 1 tbsp. butter and pan fry until they are 165°, about 7 min. on each side.

In a medium bowl, mix together broth and lemon juice, white wine, and 3 tbsp. of butter, pour mixture into skillet. Reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for about 8 min. Plate pasta. Place cooked chicken breast on top of pasta and ladle sauce over the dish. Garnish with fresh lemon slices and parsley sprigs and enjoy.

Chef Brian Isbell and Michelle Sattler, the meal prep manager, joins us today to talk about Chef Brian’s meal prep delivery service. Chef Brian Isbell launched his personal chef and meal prep delivery service at the beginning of 2020. He creates dishes for a variety of his clients such as pasta fagioli and pulled pork macaroni and cheese.

Chef Brian’s delivery service delivers to all of Onondaga County. Along with his delivery service, he offers catering services and often gives back to the community by teaching young ones how to cook. To learn more about Chef Brian and the services he offers, please visit ChefBrianIsbell.com or call him at (315) 352-8303.