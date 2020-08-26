Chef Michael Symon Dishes on ‘Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out’

Chef Michael Symon has made the most of his time in quarantine and his virtual cooking skills have found him a new gig.

‘Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out’ started out as a self-shot Facebook Live cooking show and has since grown to include a weekly series on The Food Network and online too. For Symon, making the most of his time at home has become a way to do what he loves and help everyday people get more comfortable in the kitchen.

You can catch ‘Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out’ on The Food Network Sundays at 12:30pm.