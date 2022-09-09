(WSYR-TV) — Chef Pati Jinich is set to headline WCNY’s sold-out “Taste of Fame” dinner tonight at Drumlins. It’s WCNY’s biggest fundraiser each year.

Pati Jinich is an award-winning celebrity chef, cookbook author, and host of television shows “Pati’s Mexican Table” and “La Frontera.” Chef Pati joined Bridge Street to share a taste of what attendees of the “Taste of Fame” dinner can expect.

She served up a delicious, refreshing ginger and pistachio guacamole. Find the recipe below.

Ginger and Pistachio Guacamole (4 to 6 servings)

Guacamole con Pistaches y Gengibre

1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lime juice

1 to 2 teaspoons dried piquin chiles, crushed or chopped

1 teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt

3 large ripe avocados, halved, pitted and diced

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pistachios, plus a couple tablespoons for garnish

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

In a medium bowl, mix the ginger with the honey, lime juice, dried piquin, and salt until thoroughly combined. Add the diced avocado, mash and mix. Add the pistachios and mix until well combined. Pass to serving bowl and garnish with the remaining pistachios and fresh chives.

For more information on Pati Jinich, visit her website at PatiJinich.com.