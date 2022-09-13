(WSYR-TV) — The pandemic may be in the rear view mirror, but concerns about public health and food safety remain part of our daily lives.

Award-winning chef and tv host Tregaye Fraser has teamed up with Ecolab for Food Safety Education Month with important details to help consumers make informed decisions about the safety and cleanliness of the places they love to visit.

The Science Certified program at Ecolab is all about giving people tips on better cleaning practices at home and knowing what to look for when finding places to eat outside of the home. If you see a place with an Ecolab Science Certified seal, then you know it’s clean and safe.

For more information, visit ScienceCertified.Ecolab.com.