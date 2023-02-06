(WSYR-TV) — This Friday and Saturday the Chelsea Opera will be hosting the world premiere of “Puccini” by Garret August Heater, a play about the world’s most famous opera composer. Leonarda Priore, a founder of the Chelsea Opera, and Edward Mastin, the lead actor in “Puccini” came to tell us more about the play and Chelsea Opera.

Puccini was known for writing some of the most renowned pieces of music in opera. The play is about his life as a womanizer and how he used the women in his life as inspiration for the characters in his plays.

The Chelsea Opera is unlike most other Opera studios, because they provide translations to all their songs as the show is going on. This helps the audience to be able to better follow and understand the story’s that they are telling.

The play will be showing this Friday and Saturday, February 10th and 11th at 7:30 pm. The Chelsea Opera is at Inspiration Hall, 709 James Street in Syracuse. Tickets are available online at their website: http://www.chelseaopera.org/season.html. Ticket prices range from $20-$28.