(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for so many folks across Central New York to head back to school, and a big part of that group includes young kids.

Children’s author and school counselor Jim Price shares some key back-to-school social skills with his book series “Harold from the Hood.”

The purpose of writing the book was to teach valuable social interactive skills and to cultivate healthy and unbiased connections with others. It stresses that even though everyone in school comes from a different background, there is always some common ground to be celebrated.

While the book is geared toward kids, it can also be very useful for parents as well. Price hopes the books encourage people to spread a message of acceptance and inclusion in their communities.

For more information on Jim Price’s children’s series, visit his website at JimPriceBooks.education.