Chili, Raffles And Live Music At Upcoming Music For The Mission Fundraiser

Enjoy delicious chili and live music while helping to raise money to help the homeless and hungry in Central New York.

Music For The Mission is hosting their annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 8th. The event, at the Happy Valley Inn in Parish, has raised over $10,000 over the past few years.

“You know where your money is going” says owner Chris Allen. “People like that the money that they’re helping raise stays here to help people in need.”

Participants can pay $10 to enter their chili. Attendees can pay $5 to taste and judge the chili.

The event will also feature music by ScareKrow, which describes itself on its Facebook page as “One hard Rockin’ Band that’s guaranteed to get you out of your seat and on the dance floor!!”

Music for the Mission was formed over a decade ago by Joe Stanley of The Stanley Law Offices. Organizers say they are “dedicated to helping feed and clothe the homeless and hungry here in our own backyards of CNY.”

Click here to learn more about the Chili Cook-off and Music For The Mission.