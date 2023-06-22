(WSYR-TV) — Currently on tour and making their way to Syracuse from Brooklyn is the 18-piece progressive rock orchestra, “The New York Chillharmonic.”

They will be playing the Wunderbar this Sunday from 2-4 p.m., bandleader Sara McDonald joined us virtually to tell us all about her roles in the orchestra as well as life on tour.

This orchestra refers to themselves as a “DIY” group, meaning that they have no management or team but are run and organized through McDonald. They have a recent orchestral single release of an original piece entitled “To Covet a Quiet Mind.” The production of the single included the 18-piece band, an eight-piece choir, and the 60-piece Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

You can catch the NYChillharmonic performing at Wunderbar in Syracuse this Sunday, June 25th from 2-4 p.m., as well as an appearance at the Rochester Jazz Festival on Monday, June 26th.

You can find tickets here.