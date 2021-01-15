‘Chillin In ‘Cuse Together’ To Help Local Restaurants Struggling Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on restaurants across the country, including right here in Central New York. So many have been forced to close because of dining restrictions put out across the state.

Orange Zone restaurants are now able to reopen, but the fallout is real, and so many vendors are deeply impacted.

Local restaurants who have been able to keep their doors open have come up with a way to help their fellow competitors. ‘Chillin In ‘Cuse Together’ was an idea that grew out of a text group of nearly 40 restaurant owners who have been sharing their thoughts and concerns since the pandemic began. Coordinator Bud Loura helped spearhead the event in hopes that they can give back to those who are really struggling, he says.

On Saturday, January 30th, all are invited to enjoy chili from a slew of local restaurants, an assortment of beer and fun activities for the whole family at Heritage Hill Brewery.

‘Chillin In ‘Cuse Together’ kicks off on Saturday, January 30th from 12 to 5 p.m. with seating available every hour on the hour. Six people will be allowed per table for 50 minutes. Nine tables will be available each hour. Other events planned for the day include sleigh rides, sledding, outdoor fire pits, live music and more. The brewhouse is also open for more food and drinks.

Tables are $150 and all proceeds will benefit restaurants in Onondaga County’s Orange Zone. To learn more and to purchase a table, visit HeritageHillBrewery.com.