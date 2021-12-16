Chocolate Candy Cane Kiss Cookies With A Healthy Twist

Saturday is National Bake Cookies day and if you’re looking for ways to skimp on the sugar this season, Certified Holistic Nutritionist Gabriella Rosetti-Hughes has a few simple swaps to help make it happen.

Gabriella says swapping in Arrowroot Powder, Tahini and Peppermint oil can make all the difference in your health. And in the spirit of the season, Gabriella is serving up a one-bowl, gluten-free chocolate candy cane kiss cookie recipe with a festive twist.

Ingredients:

1½ cups almond flour

1 tbsp coconut flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ cup coconut sugar

3 tbsp cocoa powder

4 tbsp peanut butter

3 tbsp applesauce

½ tsp vanilla extract

1/8-1/4 tsp peppermint extract or 1-2 drops peppermint essential oil

2 tbsp almond milk

Dark chocolate chips – as many as you likewant (I used ½ cup)

Hershey’s candy cane kisses

*Optional – powdered sugar for dusting



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl and combine until all ingredients have been evenly distributed with no dry pockets left

Wet hands just a little bit and roll dough into about 1 ½ inch balls, then place on pan and press down to flatten slightly. Top with extra chocolate chips and or powdered sugar if desired

Bake for 15 minutes, then allow to cool for at least 15 minutes before adding Hershey kisses

Gently press kisses down into center of each cookie and dust with powdered sugar if desired

Best served warm with a glass of almond milk. Store on the counter in an airtight container

Enjoy!

