(WSYR-TV) — Every community faces tragedy and hard times. but, what happens when members of the community work together to rebuild and spread joy?

That’s exactly what’s happening next month at the Syracuse Inner Harbor.

Dr. Michael gilbert is the director of the Choose Love day & Peace Festival, and joined us Tuesday to discuss what people can expect.

Scarlett Lewis is the keynote speaker, a “super-survivor, and one of the United States’ most high-profile architects of change.” She founded the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement in honor of her son, Jesse, who was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in December 2012.

The event will include music, food, and information tables with free resources for families. The 2k Peace Run for Brexi will honor the memory of Brexi on October 1. She was killed during a drive by shooting in Syracuse as she was walking to the corner store.

The festival is set for Saturday, September 23rd from 10 am to 2 pm at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. Learn more at IACAF.org.