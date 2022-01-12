Choose You in 2022 With Help From Kelly’s Choice

A fresh start is more than just eating the right foods and that’s why Registered Dietician Kelly Springer says that Kelly’s Choice is working to promote overall health this year.

Kelly says that she and her team are passionate about starting out the New Year with a message that goes beyond just eating well. Instead their biggest focus is on disease prevention.

“We want to empower you with education and resources on how to take the first steps to finding success in your health journey,” she says.

Kelly is also hosting a free online webinar about what you need to know to set you on the right path. The webinar is happening on Wednesday, January 19th at 12 p.m. To learn more and to pre-register visit KellysChoice.org.