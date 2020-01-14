Chris Connelly’s Take On Oscar Nominations

Make the YMCA of Central New York part of your wellness goals for the New Year. The YMCA offers many programs that will help you keep on track. “We’re not just a swim and gym. We have so much more, especially in our family programming,” said Jeff Delperuto, the Southwest YMCA’s health and wellness director. “We try to cover all bases for our community, not just on fitness but definitely in the fitness area.”

The first step to achieving your goal is to set a smart goal. “If you’re thinking that it’s a new year, new you – and that’s a lot of us, myself included. We want to be fitter, we want to be thinner, we want to be stronger – if that’s what you’re saying to yourself, you just need to slow down and get rid of that thought and it really needs to be that smart goal. It has to be something specific,” said Delperuto. “Once you have that, then you can start putting that process forward of how you’re going to go about that and that’s where the Y can really help out.”