(WSYR-TV) — College can be a really stressful time for students juggling their studies and life in general. According to the American College Health Association Survey, 31.4% of students said anxiety negatively impacted their college performance.

Cayuga Community College is teaming up with Christie Campus Health, an organization dedicated to supporting college students’ mental health, to help students succeed. Dr. Kaitlin Gallo, the chief clinical officer for Christie Campus Health, tells us more about their efforts.

By contacting the 24/7 Clinical Support Line, students get instant access to talk to a licensed mental health clinician at any time, day or night, and whether they’re on campus or anywhere else in the world.

Students can call the 24/7 Clinical Support Line to talk about anything that’s on their mind, big or small. Whether they are dealing with a common concern like feeling stressed about a test or having had an argument with a roommate, or they are in the midst of a mental health crisis, or anything in between, they can call the 24/7 support line to get support from a licensed mental health clinician.

Christie Campus Health works with colleges and universities around the country to provide mental health and well-being support services to over three quarters of a million students.

Learn more at christiecampus.com.