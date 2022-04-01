NewsChannel 9 Christie Casciano is a passionate hockey mom, so it’s no surprise that she’s come up with another story inspired by the love of the game.

“When Hockey Stops” explores the challenges of being sidelined from something you’re truly passionate about, proving that mental strength is just as important as the physical kind.

The book was the brainchild for both Christie and her co-author Lee MJ Elias who met as hockey parents during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They have since collaborated to create a podcast together, discussing the challenges of hockey withdrawal as parents that brought about the idea for the book.

“It’s so exciting when you can watch your kids and see them score a goal and then all the sudden it stops and it’s devastating and it’s rough on you emotionally, so it was really difficult for our kids,” Christie says.

Lee agrees and adds that as adults it was easier to navigate, but for many kids, it became a struggle.

The story is centered around a young player whose season ends due to injury and how he responds to it.

“It’s not about what happens to you but how you respond to it that makes you who you are,” Lee says. “You can stay involved in the things that you love whether it’s on the field or on the ice or whatever it is you’re playing.”

Both Christie and Lee can relate to the story. For Christie, she saw the challenges her son faced with his own injury at 12 years old and for Lee, it was his own injury that changed the way he looked at the game.

Christie and Lee will be at Barnes and Noble in DeWitt for a book signing and meet and greet along with Eric Devendorf on Saturday, April 2nd at 11 a.m. You can also learn more about the book and purchase a copy online today at WhenHockeyStops.com.