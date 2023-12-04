(WSYR-TV) — All families have a holiday checklist of things to accomplish and see, and many of them here in Syracuse have “Christmas at the Landmark” on that list every year.

For over 75 years, the DeSantis Orchestra has brought these holiday sounds to our ears, and they’re doing so again this season.

The performance will feature some of Upstate New York’s most cherished entertainers, including baritone Nick Blaney, Gary Branch, Keith Condon, Ronnie Leigh, Michael Ranalli Joe Whiting, violinist Joe Davoli with additional instrumental and vocal performers to be announced.

The show is set for Sunday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Landmark Theatre. Get tickets and more information at LandmarkTheatre.org.

You can also learn more about the DeSantis Orchestra on their website at DeSantisOrchestra.com.