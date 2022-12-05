(WSYR-TV) — Christmas is coming to town, specifically the New York State Fairgrounds, with the Country Folk Art Shows’ Christmas Craft and Holiday Market. The event brings together artisans and exhibitors from all over, all under one roof, creating a Christmas shopping experience like none other.

The craft and holiday market is produced by Country Folk Art Shows Inc. and has been coming to the State Fairgrounds for over ten years now.

The Christmas Craft and Holiday Market is at the State Fair Horticulture building this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission for adults is $8. Kids 12 and under are free. Get more information and advance discount tickets at CountryFolkArt.com