Christmas Craft and Holiday Market Returns to NYS Fairgrounds

You can buy all of your holiday gifts in one place this year because the Christmas Craft and Holiday Market is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. Artisans and exhibitors are bringing a huge variety of items for sale including wreaths, candles, soaps, furniture, children’s items, chocolates and so much more.

The Christmas Craft and Holiday Market is in its 7th year visiting Syracuse. Its sister shows, Country Folk Art Show & Artisan Market have been coming to Syracuse in the Spring and Summer for 30+ years.

This event runs from December 10th through December 12th at the New York State Fairgrounds.