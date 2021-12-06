Christmas Craft and Holiday Market Returns to NYS Fairgrounds

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

You can buy all of your holiday gifts in one place this year because the Christmas Craft and Holiday Market is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. Artisans and exhibitors are bringing a huge variety of items for sale including wreaths, candles, soaps, furniture, children’s items, chocolates and so much more.  

The Christmas Craft and Holiday Market is in its 7th year visiting Syracuse. Its sister shows, Country Folk Art Show & Artisan Market have been coming to Syracuse in the Spring and Summer for 30+ years. 

This event runs from December 10th through December 12th at the New York State Fairgrounds. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area