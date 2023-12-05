(WSYR-TV) — If you’re stumped about what to get some of the people on your list, we are rounding up the latest and greatest gifts out there, super unique items that they might not even know they needed, or wanted. Lifestyle expert Val Lodato has some ideas.

Light+Nine featherweight bags are one of a kind, in that children decorate them to their own liking. Made with perforated material to be embellished with DIY Nimix (charms) – kids can pick from a variety of fun characters and letters. They also sell backpacks, sling bags, and duffle bags, that are weatherproof, easy to wipe clean, and feel weightless. These are available at lightplusnine.com.

Founded by a New Yorker who grew up doing jigsaw puzzles – he found that his options were mainly limited to a few big-name artists who have long since passed away and decided to add a new twist to jigsaws showcasing modern artists actually working today! All puzzles and boxes are made from recycled chipboard and printed with soy inks. $25 at hellokinstler.com or Amazon.

For whiskey lovers, SipScout Craft Whiskey Exploration Kit by The Crafty Cask introduces the lucky recipient to incredible, independently owned craft whiskeys from all over the world! SipScout is the first rotating subscription for craft drinks explorers. There are many kits available, but this one-time purchase popular whiskey kit includes 6 craft whiskeys from 6 different craft makers in 6 different regions. You can purchase the kit at thecraftycask.com/shop.

Body by Julia Hart features several pieces in several colors – from dresses to bodysuits with or without shorts. They all mold and shape target areas of the body. It’s a super flattering look for so many figures – sizes go up to 3XL. Find their clothing at bodybyjuliahaart.com.

Jewelry is always a go-to gift idea. The European crystal pearls feature a Chrysmela platinum catch, so they’ll never fall out. They are available at chrysme.la/collections/all.

Lip balm may also make a great gift choice. A versatile kit from ESW Beauty called Winter Smoothie Dreams can satisfy the need.

Speaking of beauty, hair tools are a hot gift this year – and if you find a great product, you save tons of money by not going to the salon as much.

First off the crème de la crème of styling brushes. Meet the WEN by Chaz Dean. This brush dryer and styling tool features innovative technology and lightweight, dense cruelty-free nylon bristles for the best smoothing and curling. Find those products at chazdean.com. For those looking for more volume with hair products, you can check out Voloom’s classic volumizing ceramic hair iron, available on Amazon.