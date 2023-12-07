(WSYR-TV) — It’s 5:00 somewhere, and Kelly Metrick, manager of San Miguel Mexican Bar & Grill, knows the importance of crafting a special drink just in time for the Holiday season.

With the help of the Grinch, her little assistant, Metrick showed Steve Infanti and Iris St. Maren how to turn any old margarita into a tart-cinnamony wonderland with every sip.

Try this drink out if you want to impress everyone at your next holiday gathering!

Mixture:

Pour into a cocktail shaker:

1 shot (1.5 oz) of Tequila (Milagro preferred).

Splash of Trippel Sec to taste.

Splash of Lime Juice to taste.

Shake well

Drink

Pour mixture into a glass with ice.

Top with Pama (you will start to see a nice color change).

Garnish

Top with one thin orange slice.

Top with a few cranberries.

Top with 1 or 2 cinnamon sticks.

If you need to make your drink, you can always order it at San Miguel’s Bar & Grill. Everyone is family here. Their diverse menu is made for everyone. Not a big fan of Mexican food? No worries. They have something for everyone. Metrick says their restaurant and staff create a welcoming environment where you can come in as strangers and leave as friends.