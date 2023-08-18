(WSYR-TV) — Come on, everybody, let’s twist!

Chubby Checker is back on the Bridge Street set to promote is appearance at The Great New York State Fair. Chubby will be there to kick things off on Wednesday.

Before then, he chats with Steve and Kim Infanti about his start in music, the reason why he loves coming back to The Fair, and how ‘The Twist’ changed dancing forever.

Sit back and enjoy this interview. We even get a few moments of Steve dancing.

It all goes down this Wednesday, August 23rd, opening day at The Great New York State Fair. Chubby opens things up at 1:00pm at Chevy Court. And it’s all free with your fair admission.