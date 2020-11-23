Chubby Checker Remote Sound System Takeover At Del Lago Resort & Casino

The legendary Chubby Checker has been forced to stay close to home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s found a way to connect with his fans in Central New York, even from a distance.

From his home in Philadelphia, Chubby will take over the sound system at one of his favorite CNY locations, Del Lago Resort & Casino. The event, which kicks off on Sunday, November 29th will feature some of Chubby’s favorite music, storytelling and more. It’s happening all day at the Casino located at State Route 414 in Waterloo. To learn more visit, DellagoResort.com.

