(WSYR-TV) — The National Grid Jazz Fest gets underway a week from tonight. Dozens of local bands will play clubs, hotels and other rooms around downtown. Chuck Schiele’s Quatro is set to play The Tasting Room at Epicuse next Wednesday at 5 p.m. One of the songs you’ll hear is Chuck’s own composition “Big Stuff.”

Find the complete schedule at SyracuseJazzFest.com.

As with all of the National Grid Jazz Fest, admission is free.