(WSYR-TV) — Chuck Schiele is a Syracuse-based musician noted for his thought-provoking, emotional lyrics, delivered with his husky, soulful approach to singing.

Chuck’s band, “Chuck Schiele’s Quatro,” joined Bridge Street this morning to share insight on their unique sound featuring John Dancks (double bass), Heather Kubacki (cello, vocals) and George Newton (pedal steel, vocals).

They also shared the newly-released music video of “Get Down,” a song off their new album.

The band is holding a CD release concert for the album “Square Peg” on Thursday, February 23 at the Maplewood Grand Ballroom on 7th North Street in Liverpool. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

General admission is $10 ahead of time and $15 day-of. Get tickets more information at ChuckSchieleMusic.com.